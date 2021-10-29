Coastal localities required to develop sustainable fishery exploitation

The fisheries infrastructure in Hoai Nhon town in Binh Dinh Province

In addition, the aquaculture sector needs also to focus on completing the legal basis in acordance with international regulations, investing in infrastructure and logistics, developing aquaculture to guarantee materials for processing and export, strengthening protecting fisheries resources and ocean life, he added.



after nearly four years of implementing the EC’s recommendations, the industry has basically finished the legal basic which is applicable to EU regulations.

The greatest weakness of the industry is the fisheries infrastructure restructuring. Coastal loclaities have detailed investment plans, excluding Da Nang. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development worked with the Ministry of Planing and Investment to sign a loan agreement with the World Bank (WB) to improve fisheries infrastructure in November.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien

The ministry is preparing to submit 10 projects and national programs on fishery investment to the Governemnt. Besides, localities are required to effectively implement guidance to surmount their existing problems and solve issues of IUU fishing soon.

At a virtual meeting with localities in September, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked coastal provinces to put an end to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” removed by the end of 2021. coastal provinces and cities across the country have strictly implemented measures to stop illegal fishing activities.

