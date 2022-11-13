Coast Guard Region 4 detects 20 fishing boats violating IUU fishing monthly

Fishing vessel CM.99772.TS on the way to the temporary port of Coast Guard Region 4. (Photo: Coast Guard)

On November 13, the High Command of the Coast Guard Region 4 said that it had recently transferred a dossier, requesting the Chairmen of the people's committees of Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces to issue decisions to sanction two fishing boats, CM.99772.TS and KG.95469.TS, for violating IUU fishing regulations.



The Chairmen of the people's committees of Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces issued decisions to slap a penalty of nearly VND3 billion, confiscate these two fishing boats and all illegally-caught seafood, and revoke the right to use the fishing boat captain's certificate for 12 months as prescribed.



In October 2017, the European Commission (EC) issued a yellow card warning for IUU fishing and made nine recommendations that Vietnam should take to remove the yellow card. The EC organized two field visits in Vietnam in May 2018 and November 2019, then reduced to four recommendations that Vietnam should implement in the near future. It is expected that the EC will continue to check IUU fishing in Vietnam from now until the end of 2022.

By Quoc Binh – Translated by Bao Nghi