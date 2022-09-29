Close to 123,000 sea turtles released back to sea

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)



According to statistics from the management board of the park, in the period, it saw 1,586 out of 2,510 sea turtle nests successfully hatched in its incubators. Meanwhile, tracking devices were attached on 402 mother turtles coming to lay eggs on Con Dao beaches.

The park has been working hard to conserve sea turtles (Chelonioidea) for years, becoming an ideal nesting destination for the rare species in Vietnam.