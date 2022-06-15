Climate change adaptation is one of main goals of Vietnam-Australia cooperation

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie

Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue emphasized the presentation of the Vietnamese Government’s Friendship Medal to Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie to honor the efforts and outstanding contribution by the Australian Ambassador to the enhancement of friendship and Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia.



He affirmed that the National Assembly of Vietnam will always support enhancing Australian-Vietnamese relations in a more effective and comprehensive manner.

For her part, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie said that Vietnam and Australia are preparing for upgrading the relations between the two countries to Strategic Partnership in 2023 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations. Besides other sectors, the fields of climate change adaptation and energy will be one of the main goals of cooperation between the two sides, she noted.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh