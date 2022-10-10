Classes suspended due to heavy rain, partial flooding

The Department of Education and Training of Can Tho City asks to suspend classes





This morning, the Department of Education and Training of Can Tho City issued an official dispatch for children, students, and trainees to study at home because of high tides.

Accordingly, in order to proactively respond and minimize damage due to the impact of floods on the Mekong River upstream in combination with high tides in September (lunar calendar), the Department of Education and Training of Can Tho City proposed suspended classes for preschools, primary schools, junior high schools, high schools, vocational education centers and continuing education, foreign language centers from October 11 to October 13, 2022.

Based on the actual situation of the locality, units and heads of units organize online teaching or make-up lessons when students return to school, and at the same time guide parents to manage students' learning. at home. At the same time, promptly report to the Department of Education and Training when there are incidents related to the situation of rain, flood, and high tide.

A road in Can Tho City is submerged

Schools will provide online teaching and learning or later when students come back to their schools. Moreover, school managers should report the situation to the Department.

Mr. Ho Quang Buu, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee in the Central Province of Quang Nam, sent an official dispatch to departments, localities and agencies in the province in response to floods.

According to the dispatch, heavy rain has caused flooding in some places in Quang Nam Province. Facing the above situation, administrations in Quang Nam Province have requested the Department of Education and Training, localities, and schools to themselves decide for students to leave schools depending on the actual situation of rain and floods in the locality.

In Hoi An city, water in the Hoài River rose up to flood some low-lying roads close to the riverbank. Some parents have kept their children out of school to cope with high-potential floods.

Nguyen Van Hoa, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Nam Province’s Nong Son District , said that the People's Committee of the district has directed localities and commune authorities to send guards who will be stationed at checkpoints as well as put up signs to warn people about danger and prevent people and vehicles from passing through.

On the same day, the Department of Transport and Communications of Quang Nam Province said that heavy rain lasted from the afternoon of October 9 until now, causing a number of national highways in the province to be deeply submerged and causing traffic jams. Roads are flooded in a depth of 0.5 – 1.5m

The Highway 14B was flooded at a depth of50 cm at Km32+550 in Dai Loc District causing traffic congestion. At the National Highway 14H, three locations of flooded water with a depth of 40cm at Km 5+700 section of Ba Le market caused traffic jams. Torrential rains rendered several parts of Duy Son commune inundated up to 50 cm deep, impeding traffic. At Km 51+200, the section through Que Trung commune (Nong Son district) water and soil overflowed the road surface, making it difficult for vehicles to pass.

The Department of Transport and Communications of Quang Nam Province added that traffic on roads managed by the Road Administration Department III pass through the province such as the expressway, the National Highway 1, the Ho Chi Minh Road, and the National Highway 14G was normal.

The Inland Waterway Management in Quang Nam Province informed that flood water is rising at present, and inland waterway traffic on routes in Quang Nam is limited. Particularly, the operation of Hoi An - Cu Lao Cham ferry was suspended temporarily.

Also this morning, Mr. Ngo Tan Lac, Chairman of the People's Committee in Tra Cang Commune of Quang Nam Province's Nam Tra My District said that two residents had just been swept away by flood water when trying to cross the Na river.

According to initial information, a 37-year-old man and 28-year-old woman both in Tra Cang Commune were swept away and disappeared while trying to cross the Na river.

Currently, the commune authority has mobilized forces to continue searching as well as contacting the Tra Linh 1 and Tra Linh 3 hydroelectric power plants to keep watch at the dam ends of these hydropower plants to find the whereabouts of the two victims, said Mr. Lac.

Heavy rain resulted in high water and overflowing causing traffic jams and partial division of some areas in districts Huong Hoa and Dakrong in Quang Tri Province.

For instance, in Dakrong district, continuous heavy rain has also caused river water in the area to rise; consequently, some roads such as Ta Rut - A Ngo, A Rong Tren, A Deng (A Ngo commune), Ly Ton (Ta Long commune), Ba Long commune were divided. The local river has overflowed its banks in Ta Rut commune to A Ngo commune, A Vao isolating 346 households with 1,611 people.

This morning, Mr. Phan Thanh Hung, Chief of the Office of the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control in the Central Province of Thua Thien - Hue, said that from October 9 to October 10, the locality saw between 150-350mm of rain; some places are higher rainfall, such as Truoi lake 451mm and Thuy Yen 360mm.

At 7 a.m. this morning, the water level at Huong Dien hydropower reservoir is 54.08m, the flow to the lake is 2,010 cubic meters/s while the discharge to the downstream is 330 cubic meters /s.

Binh Dien hydropower reservoir is 70.99m, the flow to the lake is 618 cubic meters/s, and the flow from downstream is 65 cubic meters/s. A Luoi hydropower reservoir is 553m, the flow to the lake is 381 cubic meters/s, the engine flow is 42.5 cubic meters/s, and the discharge to the downstream is 339 cubic meters/s. Ta Trach lake is 31.8m, discharge to the lake is 1862m3/s, and discharge to downstream is 256m3/s.

Currently, the office of the provincial Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control and Prevention has issued an order to operate and regulate Ta Trach reservoir, A Luoi hydropower reservoir, A Lin B1 hydropower reservoir and Huong Dien hydropower reservoir.

Also according to the Chief of the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control of Thua Thien - Hue Province, downpours during the night of October 9 and early morning of October 10 drowned the national route 1A and the section through Loc Tri which both are inundated in a depth of 0.25-0.35cm even in some places 0.5m. Currently, related forces are guiding and channeling vehicles through the two roads.





By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan