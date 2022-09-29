City delegation visits officers, soldiers, residents on Hon Doc Island

The delegates also visited and offered gifts to pupils of Tien Hai Commune Primary School and Secondary School in Ha Tien City, officers and soldiers of the 625th Radar Squadron, the 551st Battalion, the Naval Region 5.
During the visit, they grasped difficulties and encourage soldiers who are performing the task of protecting and preserving the country’s sovereignty over sea and islands.
The delegates visited the farming areas and herbal gardens of the soldiers.
Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran said that Hon Doc Island has a strategic position in national defense and security and it is one of the key ring islands in the system of coastal island routes in the southwest water. Currently, there is a landmark of sovereignty built westerly of the island in 1958 which is the historical evidence affirming national sovereignty and maritime borders in the country’s islands.
Ho Chi Minh City will make its efforts to complete socio-economic missions, and coordinate with the localities across the country toward islands and sea, compatriots and soldiers.
On this occasion, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Rear Admiral Luong Viet Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy and 140 delegates presented gifts from the municipal Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and gifts from the Party Committee, the Navy Command to the officers, soldiers and forces on the island.
Additionally, the delegation also handed over 2,000 national flags to fishermen and armed forces and awarded 20 scholarships to children of officers and soldiers with the outstanding achievements in studying.
Some photos at the visit of the HCMC delegation on Hon Doc Island this morning: