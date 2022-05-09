Chip-based citizen ID cards to be used to withdraw money at ATMs

Chip-based citizen ID cards will be used to withdraw money at ATMs



On the morning of May 9, a representative of the National Population Data Center under the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security said that currently has organized the withdrawal of money using chip-based citizen ID cards at some banks.

Accordingly, the Center for Research and Application of Residential Data and chip-based citizen ID cards have piloted the application of chip cards to replace ATM cards at some branches in Hanoi and the Northern Province of Quang Ninh.

In the near future, residents in more localities can use their ID cards to withdraw money from ATMs.

After the banking system will check, verify and compare the information on the chip card, the system continues to authenticate customer's face and fingerprint to prevent account fraud before the citizen makes a withdrawal transaction.

In addition to the ID card application in banking transactions, people can also use chip-based ID cards or the VNEID application instead of health insurance cards when visiting for medical examination and treatment at some facilities now.

Previously, according to Decision No. 06 approving the project to develop the application of population data, identification, and electronic authentication for national digital transformation in the period of 2022-2025, with a vision to 2030, the chip-based ID cards are expected to gradually replace and integrate personal papers on the national population database.

The project will be carried out till the end of 2022 to ensure all authentication of essential information on the VNEID application or via ID cards such as information on vaccinations, tests, driver's license, and vehicle registration. Then, people only need to use the special cards or the VNEID application for completing administrative procedures.

The Ministry of Public Security assesses that the application of chip-based ID cards for automatic banking transactions will help more in administrative procedures, and reduce the risk of account forgery when transferring or withdrawing cash.

By Do Trung – Translated by Anh Quan