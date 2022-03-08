China requested to respect Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, continental shelf

Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang



Answering reporters’ questions regarding the Hainan Maritime Safety Administration's statement on China's military drills in the East Sea, Hang stressed that part of the area in China’s statement belongs to the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of Vietnam as defined by the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

She said that Vietnam has made conversations with China on this issue.“Vietnam always keeps a close watch on the developments in the East Sea and exercises its sovereignty, sovereignty rights and jurisdictions at sea in line with international law, especially UNCLOS 1982,” stated Hang.

VNA