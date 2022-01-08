China reopens one more border gate with Vietnam

China has announced the reopening of Pingmeng border gate with Vietnam’s Soc Giang border gate in Cao Bang province from 10:00 on January 7. (Photo: VnEconomy)



The border gate was reopened just one day after the first meeting of the Working Group on Vietnam-China Trade Facilitation, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Asia-Africa Market Department said.

Earlier, the Tra Linh (Vietnam) - Longbang (China) border gate had also been reopened.

On December 29, 2021, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien sent a letter to Secretary of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China Liu Ning to discuss customs clearance and measures to handle cargo congestion at border gates.

In the letter, the minister asked the Chinese side to realise common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of the two countries on the expansion of the bilateral trade and the maintenance of the supply chain.

He suggested Guangxi and Vietnam’s border localities work together to deal with the goods congestion.

The Guangxi side said it has assessed Covid-19 prevention and control at the border gates with Vietnam, noting that other gates would be gradually restored based on the latest pandemic situation.

VNA