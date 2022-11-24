Charity movement collects VND41 billion to help poor people enjoy happy Tet

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (L) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Commitee Nguyen Van Nen (R) at the event

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the VRCS, Bui Thi Hoa said that the annual "Humanitarian Strength" program aims to honor collectives and individuals for their outstanding contributions to humanitarian work, spreading acts of kindness in the community, and mobilizing resources to support the poor and help them enjoy a happy Tet.



The “Tet of Mercy 2023” movement is expected to offer one million Tet gifts with a total value of VND600 billion (US$24 million) to needy people.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) and delagates send a text message to donate to the fund.

Supporters can donate to the fund by sending a text message to the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 and the “thiennguyen” app with the account number 2022.

At the launching ceremony in the city, the organization board collected more than VND41 billion which can help 81,200 disadvantaged households enjoy a warm Tet.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh