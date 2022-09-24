Ceremony marks 30th anniversary of re-establishment of Presidential Office

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) at the event (Photo: SGGP)

The event saw the attendance of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former President Truong Tan Sang, and many other Party and State officials.



In 1992, the office was officially re-established but, in fact, it has a history of nearly 80 years of construction and development in association with the history of the State of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at present.

In his speech, President Phuc lauded efforts made by generations of leaders, officials, and staff members of the office in the past nearly 80 years.

He requested them to further promote the achievements and tackle difficulties to further improve the effectiveness of the office’s research, consultancy, apparatus streamlining, and implementation of political tasks, among other activities.

At the ceremony, President Phuc presented a first-class Labor Order, the noble distinction of the Party and State, to the Presidential Office.

