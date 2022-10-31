Ceremony honoring typical young Vietnamese families held in Hanoi

The “Typical Young Vietnamese Family” program 2022 honoring 21 couples is held in Hanoi.

The program aims to emphasize the important role and values of family, and the meaning of building a prosperous, happy and progressive young family contributing to the country's socioeconomic development.



This year’s program selected outstanding young families whose spouses are civil servants, officials, entrepreneurs, teachers, police officers, military officers, workers and farmers aged 35 and younger. They have not only made every effort to overcome challenges to build a happy family but also positively participated in community and social activities.

The couples will take part in a series of the program’s activities, including visiting President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum, meeting leaders of the Central Committee of Vietnamese Fatherland Front and attending the honoring ceremony of the “Typical Young Vietnamese Family” program.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh