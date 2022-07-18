Ceremony held to mark 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties

This is a key activity of the Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 and an important milestone of the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. Moreover, this is a plentiful opportunity for the two nations to review the heroic historical period of the Vietnam-Laos solidarity alliance.
Besides, this activity contributes to strengthening the propaganda about the importance of Vietnam - Laos relations to the people of the two countries, especially to the young generations.
Attending the event was General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and leaders, former leaders of the Party and State along with representatives of former Vietnamese volunteers, veterans and military experts who had supported the Lao revolution, Vietnamese youth and Laotian students in Vietnam.
On the Laotian side, there was the presence of Vice President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Bounthong Chitmany and a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Party and State.
Some photos of the ceremony this morning: