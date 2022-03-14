Ceremony held to commemorate fallen soldiers in Gac Ma Island battle

Releasing a flower wreath in commemoration of the martyrs



The event was attended by war veterans and relatives of Gac Ma martyrs from the provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Binh and Nghe An.

War veteran Le Huu Thao, head of the Veterans Liaison Board of HQ 604 said that the commemorative ceremony is an annual event remembering martyrs whose bodies were laid down in the sea forever to protect maritime sovereignty of the country. The Gac Ma glorious battle will contribute to the education of the younger generation and give them a deep knowledge of national history and the noble sacrifices of martyrs.

In the evening of March 13, war veterans and relatives of Gac Ma martyrs gathered in an incense offering ceremony at beaches in Thien Cam Town and Cam Nhuong Commune in Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh Province.

On March 14, 1988, 64 soldiers bravely sacrificed their lives in a naval battle against Chinese invasion on Gac Ma Island to protect the fatherland as well as affirmed Vietnam’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh