Ships are evacuated to a port of the K15 border guard station in Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP)

Thanh Hoa Province has completed Covid-19 testing for households that must be evacuated to the facilities in advance of the storm while Nghe An Province has called on volunteers to help farmers urgently harvest the the summer-autumn rice.



25 fishing boats with 82 fishermen from Nghe An, Thanh Hoa and Binh Dinh were evacuated in Cua Sot Locks in Ha Tinh Province. The provincial functional units gave a free Covid-19 rapid test to ships’ crews coming from other provinces. The police and military forces along with the local authorities and youth union on September 10 helped residents harvest rice and reinforce houses and schools in order to minimize damage.

In Quang Binh, the provincial authorities have delegated communes to protect property of the local people who are being quarantined in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

In Quang Tri, crews of all fishing vessels of province and other localities docked at safe places to avoid the typhoon have been tested for Covid-19 and sent to the centralized quarantine facilities.

Ha Tinh Province's military force helps residents harvest rice.

On the same day, local farmers in Phong Dien District in Thua Thien-Hue Province harvested fishes from floating cages on the Bo River. The Province has also prepared medical isolation places and Covid-19 treatment facilities for cases of F0 and F1.

The civil defense, local militia and border guard forces of Da Nang City helped fishermen move ships to safe locations while the municipal authorities required a temporary suspension of operations in Covid-19 monitoring and control stations throughout the city in the period 6 hours before and 6 hours after landfall.

The Ministry of Health has asked the Health Departments of provinces and cities to test residents for Covid-19 during the evacuation, and ensure social distancing rules and Covid-19 Prevention and Control measures.

The National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre reported that the Typhon Conson was in the southern sea region of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands and around 380km off the mainland continental coast of Quang Tri and Quang Nam provinces in the evening on September 10.



In the evening of September 11, the storm was around 200 kilometers offshore east of Quang Tri and Quang Nam. The central region from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai provinces has heavy rains of 200-300 mm a day.

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall over the Central region in the morning or later afternoon of September 12, bringing strong winds to Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue.

Police officers of Thua Thien-Hue Province help fishermen move ships to safe locations. The functional unit of Da Nang City helps residents take basket boats on shore ahead of storm Con Son. Da Nang's border guard soldiers give a support to fishermen. A restaurant in Da Nang take its signboard down before landfall . Vessels are moved to a beach in Binh Son District's Binh Hai Commune in Quang Ngai Province. Leaders of Binh Son District in Quang Ngai Province inspect storm protection activities in Thien Tan quarantine facility. Basket boats are moved on shore in Binh Son District's Binh Hai Commune in Quang Ngai. Chairman of the People's Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Province Nguyen Thanh Binh inspect storm protection activities in Phu Loc District. Ships dock at Tho Quang Fishing Wharf in Da Nang City. Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang City inspect storm protection activities in Tho Quang Fishing Wharf . The civil defense of Hoa Vang District in Da Nang City prepares canoes for rescue operation.



By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh