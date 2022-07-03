Central emulation, commendation council holds third meeting

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh



The PM, who is also Chairman of the council, requested that emulation and commendation must be carried out in a precise, objective, transparent, democratic and open manner so as to creative motivation for deserving individuals and collectives and help prevent wrongdoings in evaluation and commendation activities.

At the meeting, officials discussed proposing competent agencies bestow the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title upon some collectives and individuals of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.PM Chinh said the granting of this title aim to not only honour contributions by and create momentum for recipients but also help inspire others in the armed forces and the country as a whole.Participants also set up orientations for some tasks in the time ahead, including the assessment of an emulation movement calling on the entire country to join hands in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnamplus