Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line to begin commercial operation before November 10

A train runs on a section of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line

According to the deputy minister, the ministry and the Hanoi authorities met on November 1 to discuss issues related to the handover and reception of the project, including documents for the two sides to sign at the handover ceremony of the project.

The quality assessment results of the metro line were approved by the State Council for Acceptance of Construction Projects on October 29. It was the final step for the project to begin commercial operation.

In a related move, the Government Office has just announced the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh at the meeting on the approval of the project's evaluation for putting it into operation.

The Deputy PM requested that the Hanoi authorities, in coordination with related agencies, thoroughly examine the operation plan, and design plans on transit connections to facilitate people's movement using public transport options. He also required the implementation of Covid-19 prevention and control measures; ensuring of traffic safety; and the provision of full and clear information related to the project to the public.

The line, which runs from Cat Linh in Ba Dinh district to Ha Dong district, will be the first urban railway put into operation in the country.

With total investment of approximately US$886 million, funded by Chinese ODA, the elevated line is more than 13 km long and has 12 stations and 13 trains. Each train, whose designed speed is 80 km per hour, has four carriages capable of carrying over 900 passengers.

The trial run was completed in December 2020, with more than 70,000 km of tests on thousands of trips, enabling the system to operate commercially.

Started in 2011, the project has suffered numerous setbacks and delays.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has announced the price of the tickets for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro, with the lowest one being VND8,000 ($0.35 ) for a trip and VND30,000 for a day pass.

A monthly pass for a common passenger is priced at VND200,000.

Hanoi will offer free travel for all passengers during the first 15 days after the line is put into operation, according to Director of the city’s Department of Transport Vu Van Vien.