Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line begins commercial operation

The Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line project in Hanoi is officially inaugurated and put into commercial operation on November 6 morning. (Photo: SGGP)

The line, which runs from Cat Linh in Ba Dinh district to Ha Dong district, is the first urban railway put into operation in the country.

The quality assessment results of the metro line were approved by the State Council for Acceptance of Construction Projects on October 29. It was the final step for the project to begin commercial operation.

With total investment of approximately 886 million USD, funded by Chinese ODA, the elevated line is more than 13km long and has 12 stations and 13 trains. Each train, whose designed speed is 80 km per hour, has four carriages capable of carrying over 900 passengers.

The municipal People’s Committee has announced the price of the tickets for the metro, with the lowest one being VND7,000 (US$0.31) for a trip and VND30,000 for a day pass. A monthly pass for a passenger is priced at VND200,000.

The capital city is offering free travel for all passengers during the first 15 days after the line is put into operation.

Vietnamplus