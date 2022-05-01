Cascading soil and rock results in landslide, traffic jams in Dai Ninh Pass

Cascading soil and rock due to prolonged heavy rain close the section of Dai Ninh pass (Photo: SGGP)



According to initial information, at dawn on May 1, at Km 41+100 on the National Highway 28B through Dai Ninh pass in Phan Son Commune in Bac Binh District, there was a serious landslide grinding traffic to a halt for several hours.

At the landslide location, a large amount of soil and rock fell from the mountain, blocking the road surface, and making it impossible for vehicles to move.

Fortunately, no vehicles passed by the pass at the time so no casualties were reported.

The section of Highway 28B is eroded, causing traffic jams for many hours (Photo: SGGP)



Upon receiving the news, the Department of Transport of Binh Thuan Province dispatched vehicles to the scene and removed soil and rock to clear the road in the morning of the same day.

Currently, vehicles can move normally through the landslide section of Highway 28B.

The National Highway 28B connects Binh Thuan Province with the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong. These days are the national holidays, so many holiday-makers traveled on this route to Da Lat city - the city of love, in Lam Dong Province and Phan Thiet city in Binh Thuan Province.

Currently, it is raining in the landslide area. Therefore, responsible agencies recommended that holiday-makers should find another route.





By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Anh Quan