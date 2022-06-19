A plane of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)

The carrier said it had not received any notice from the Australian authorities and had asked its representative office in Melbourne to work with the local authorities to obtain more information on the incident.

Citing a report by crew members of Flight VN780 from Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City on May 23, Vietnam Airlines confirmed that nine out of 11 flight attendants of the flight were questioned by the Australian authorities on the morning of the day.

After that, eight of them were allowed to flight back to Vietnam later during the day while the remainder was further questioned until 6:00pm of the same day. The last attendant boarded a flight back to Vietnam two days later.

Earlier, Australia’s 7News channel reported that nine flight attendants of an airline had been questioned by the Australian authorities during a raid by the Australian border force and police.

These flight attendants were found carrying a total of AUD60,000 (some US$41,600 ) inside their personal luggage.

7News did not mention the name of the carrier or personal details of the attendants who were suspected of committing money laundering.

Under Australia’s regulations, any foreigner who brings AUD10,000 ($6,935 ), or an equivalent amount in other currencies, must make a declaration when they enter or leave the country. Otherwise, they can be subject to fines or imprisonment.

VNA