Can Tho ready to cooperate with EU in many fields

A working session between the People’s Committee of Can Tho City and the European Union delegation
The ambassador shared that the European Union has experiences in research for climate change, clean energy, transport infrastructure, and so on which will open opportunities for cooperation between the two sides, trade programs and other fields in Can Tho City and the Mekong Delta.According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Tran Viet Truong, the city is concentrating on economic development in the post-Covid-19 phase so the locality has a high demand for luring domestic and foreign investors.
In the next three years, Can Tho City will mainly focus on investment and construction of expressway infrastructure, including Chau Doc - An Giang - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway and other projects to facilitate the development of Can Tho City.
Can Tho City is under the process of integrated planning and urban development planning. With a development strategy to 2030 with vision to 2045, Can Tho is expected to turn into a center city of the Mekong Delta, the center of socio-economic, education and training, healthcare, logistics, defense and security.
With specific orientations and mechanisms in the upcoming time, Can Tho City hoped to receive cooperation from the European Union in the fields of processing, production and consumption of agricultural products, digital transformation in agriculture, education and training and health.