Can Tho joins WWF’s global campaign for green growth

The global campaign, running from September 19 to October 31, aims to create a forum for cities pursuing sustainable development. Can Tho is the only representative of Vietnam among the 280 participating cities worldwide.



Addressing the event, Nguyen Van Thang, head of the Vietnam Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology and Climate Change, lauded Can Tho’s active response to climate change, particularly its issuance of many policies on cutting greenhouse emissions and promoting energy efficiency.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien said Can Tho always considers climate change response and environmental protection a key task of its entire political system.



At the seminar, the city called for support and cooperation from governments, localities, communities, businesses, and organizations in Vietnam and overseas in overcoming climate change-induced challenges toward forming a carbon neutral economy and helping Vietnam implement outcomes of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).



A World Bank’s study showed that Vietnam is among the top five nations most affected by climate change. In addition, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has recognized three deltas, including the Mekong Delta, as critically endangered due to climate change.



On the official website of the campaign, Can Tho is introduced as having taken innovative steps towards green and renewable energy by promoting the development of solar energy and waste-to-energy incineration and exploring wind and biomass power sources. The city’s goal is that their renewable energy supply will reach 4 percent in 2025, said the site.

