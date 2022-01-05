Call Center 19000368 to answer questions related to citizen identity cards

Yesterday afternoon, the leader of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security informed that the unit will open a switchboard room on January 6 to receive questions from citizens related to granting, changing chip-based ID cards and managing the population.With the equipment of 40 computers for the operators and professional staff, the system will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day from Monday through Friday.
The switchboard system is launched based on the process of granting and changing citizen identity cards, reflections from people, especially the delay and errors of granting ID cards along with the lack of staff being responsible for answering the related issues.
For this reason, the C06 built the plan of reporting the above difficulties to the Ministry of Public Security for approval of the switchboard system.