Calendar of public holidays in April, May

This year’s Hung King’s Commemoration Day falls on Sunday, April 10 (on the 10th day of the third lunar month). Therefore people will have three days off that will last from Saturday, April 9 to Monday, April 11.



Similarly, the National Reunification Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) fall on Saturday and Sunday, so workers will get two more days off on the next Monday (on May 2) and Tuesday (on May 3) that are treated as compensated days off.

The Hung Kings Memorial Day, which falls on the 10th of the third lunar month, is one of the public holidays of Vietnam. It is for worshipping and paying gratitude to Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nation. The worshipping ritual of the Hung Kings was recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.

Vietnamese people will have a total of seven days off during the two national holidays this April and May.



By Minh Thu – Translated by Kim Khanh