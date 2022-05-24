  1. National

CAAV proposes delay in construction of runway, taxiway at Con Dao Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAVV) has proposed a delay in the construction of a runway and taxiway at Con Dao Airport to ensure synchronous implementation of the main works of the upgrading project of the airport on Con Dao Island off Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

According to the plan, the project will upgrade a runway and taxiway, air traffic management and control works, apron, fuel storage facilities, passenger terminal and auxiliary works.
Currently, runway and taxiway upgrade has been implemented on schedule. However, there are no detailed plan for the remaining items of the upgrading project.
The CAAV has proposed the Ministry of Transport work with the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMCS) to approve the investment project as soon as possible, including items such as the passenger terminal, apron and technology infrastructures at the airport.
After being upgraded to serve both military and civil purposes, Con Dao Airport will have a capacity of two million passengers and 4,400 tons of cargo per year, and eight parking places.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

