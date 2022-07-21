CAAV asks for suspension of priority check-in service at airports

Tan Son Nhat Airport is extremely overloaded.

According to CAAV, the aviation sector has implemented many solutions to reduce the overload at airports, flight delays and cancellations. In addition, Infrastructure improvement and ground service quality get much attention to meet regulations of passenger service quality.



Fee payment for “quick check-in” service may degrade the quality of services and affect the interests of passengers who purchase high-priced tickets. It is not reasonable when the practice of this service has been implemented at airports, causing controversial issues in society.

The CAAV has required carriers to stop fee collection for priority check-in service and asked airport authorities to monitor and supervise airlines’ services provided to passengers at airfields.

Some carriers previously collected a fee for priority check-in service costing from VND100,000 (US$4.3) -VND140,000 (US$6) per person. Travelers only need to register the service when they book air tickets or purchase additional tickets three hours before departure. The service frustrated other passengers who bought tickets in the same class because of its inequality.