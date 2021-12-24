The collapse of the unfinished Cai Doi Vam bridge



The construction of the VND70 billion (US$3,072,933) bridge under construction in Ca Mau started in September 2019. The project is expected to be put into use before the 2022 Lunar New Year.

However, at 8:30 a.m. on December 21, the contractor used a machine to monitor discovering that the T7 pillar had subsided 3.2cm. At this time, the bridge deck and railing appeared many cracks from 3-4 cm wide. At 11:45 a.m. on the same day, the boat's span, 33m long, fell into the river and the T7 pillar sank about 6.3m.

No casualties or damage to vehicles were reported.

Deputy Director of the provincial Traffic Construction Project Management Board Tran Hai Au said that the exact cause of the incident could not be identified, so a specific inspection is required.

Mr. Au announced the preliminary loss is estimated at more than VND2 billion.

Director of Ca Mau Department of Transport Ho Hoan Tat said that the provincial People's Committee directed to set up an investigation team for the construction incidents.

In the coming time, the investigation team will coordinate with the inspection consulting unit to assess the quality of the works. The cause of the incident will soon be disclosed; therefore, violators will be identified.

By Tan Thai - Translated by Anh Quan