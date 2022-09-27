Ca Mau: Clean water project for households in drought-hit areas inaugurated

Workers install water pipeline in Ly Van Lam Commune in Ca Mau City. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Hanh Phuc, Director of the Center for Rural Clean Water and Sanitation - the investor - said that the total length of the extended pipeline was over 17,380 meters, supplying clean water for daily life to more than 1,000 households in Tam Giang Tay Commune of Ngoc Hien District, Ly Van Lam Commune of Ca Mau City, and Phong Dien Commune of Tran Van Thoi District.



The total investment is nearly VND5.7 billion. Of which, the Community Disaster Prevention Fund mobilizes Thien Tam Fund under Vingroup to sponsor VND3 billion, and the rest is reciprocal capital from the Center for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation.



According to Ms. Le Thi Thuc, Executive Director of the Community Disaster Prevention Fund, besides this project, the unit has also supported the locality to build three other clean water works, install ten automatic rain gauges, build two swimming pools to prevent drowning, and support underprivileged women in Dam Doi District to borrow loans for livelihood development, with a total funding value of over VND8.6 billion.







By Tan Thai – Translated by Bao Nghi