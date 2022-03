Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport

The project of Long Thanh International Airport, also known as Long Thanh Airport in Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province, is a national key project approved by the Government for construction in phase 1 with an investment of over VND109.111 billion. Up to now, Dong Nai Province has handed over 1,285 hectares of land out of 1,810 ha to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (AVC) to carry out the construction of the main categories of the project.