Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport

Currently, the contractors have been mobilizing 300 machines, vehicles, and equipment, and 600 workers to level the ground and build the executive office for the Project Management Board and functional rooms. According to the plan, it is expected that by the end of March 2022, the construction of the airport passenger terminal will be started.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Project Management Board Nguyen Khac Phong monitors the construction stages of the project. (Photo: SGGP)

Rushing to level the ground for the construction area of the passenger terminal of Long Thanh Airport. (Photo: SGGP) Workers of the contractor Vinaconex have technical consultations on the construction site. (Photo: SGGP) Construction of the office of the Project Management Board. (Photo: SGGP) Construction of a petrol station to serve vehicles on the construction site. (Photo: SGGP) Measuring and identifying the boundary of the construction area of the passenger terminal. (Photo: SGGP) The area for the office of the Project Management Board after finishing leveling the ground. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Phuc, Hoang Bac – Translated by Gia Bao