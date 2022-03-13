  1. National

Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport

SGGP
The project of Long Thanh International Airport, also known as Long Thanh Airport in Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province, is a national key project approved by the Government for construction in phase 1 with an investment of over VND109.111 billion. Up to now, Dong Nai Province has handed over 1,285 hectares of land out of 1,810 ha to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (AVC) to carry out the construction of the main categories of the project.
Currently, the contractors have been mobilizing 300 machines, vehicles, and equipment, and 600 workers to level the ground and build the executive office for the Project Management Board and functional rooms. According to the plan, it is expected that by the end of March 2022, the construction of the airport passenger terminal will be started.
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 1 Standing Vice Chairman of the Project Management Board Nguyen Khac Phong monitors the construction stages of the project. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 2 Rushing to level the ground for the construction area of the passenger terminal of Long Thanh Airport. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 3 Workers of the contractor Vinaconex have technical consultations on the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 4 Construction of the office of the Project Management Board. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 5 Construction of a petrol station to serve vehicles on the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 6 Measuring and identifying the boundary of the construction area of the passenger terminal. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 7 The area for the office of the Project Management Board after finishing leveling the ground. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Phuc, Hoang Bac – Translated by Gia Bao

