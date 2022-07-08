Building, perfecting rule-of-law socialist state until 2030 with vision to 2045

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (middle) addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Participants gave their ideas on various issues, including the renovation of the organization and operations of investigation and law enforcement agencies, ensuring and protecting human rights during the process of national construction and international integration.

They proposed the completion of the legal system and institutions to meet the requirements of the rule-of-law socialist state of Vietnam in the period from now to 2030, and from 2030 to 2045.

President Phuc, who is head of the steering committee for building the strategy, highlighted the role of the public security force in the cause of national construction and defense and lauded the opinions related to the organization of the sector.

He stressed the need for the sector to continue reforming to better meet judicial reform demands.

Along with continuing to showing strong performance in implementing its tasks, the sector should scrutinize its organization to operate more effectively, ensuring human rights and citizen rights, President Phuc said

The President also praised the contributions made by the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Justice and legal experts to the building of the strategy.

At the session, participants suggested a number of profound and wholehearted solutions related to the organization and operations of the two sectors.

The State leader said that the standing board of the steering committee will continue to collect ideas on the draft strategy, helping the committee complete the draft in the spirit of democracy and on scientific and theoretical foundations, ensuring the leadership of the Party and socialist orientations, while contributing to building a strong and prosperous nation and bringing happiness to the people.

