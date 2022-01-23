Buddhist monks, followers attend encoffining ceremony for late Zen Master

The body of late Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh is put into the casket at Tu Hieu Pagoda on January 23.

The ritual was attended by a large number of Buddhist monks, nuns and followers of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s chapter in Thua Thien – Hue Province, pagodas, temples and monasteries that packed the pagoda to pay respect to the late Zen Buddhist monk.



His weeklong funeral will be held at the temple in a quiet and peaceful manner. A memorial service for the monk will take place from January 23 for mourners to pray in front of it before a cremation ceremony next Saturday.

Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh passed away aged 95 on Saturday at the Tu Hieu Pagoda in the city of Hue. The Zen Buddhist monk is a global spiritual leader, poet, and peace activist, renowned for his powerful teachings and bestselling writings on mindfulness and peace, and many retreats worldwide.



Many mourners gather at the pagoda to pay respect to the late Zen Buddhist monk.



By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh