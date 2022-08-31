Binh Thuan should develop sea-based economy, tourism for sustainable growth: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that the province’s development potential has yet to be tapped fully, its economic restructuring is ineffective, planning work limited, and human resources quality not high.

"Binh Thuan must strive for green, rapid and sustainable development," the PM said, adding that towards this goal, the province must enhance the efficiency of the leadership, direction, administration and organization of implementation of tasks; speed up the development of strategic infrastructure; develop human resources; perfect mechanisms and policies; protect the environment; promote energy transition and climate change response.

It is necessary to stabilize the macro-economy, control inflation, ensure political security and social order and safety, improve social affairs and health care, intensify business and production activities as well as the disbursement of public investment, the Government leader emphasized.

Regarding main tasks and solutions for the remaining months of 2022 and the following years, the Prime Minister requested Binh Thuan to continue intensifying the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, creating favorable conditions for socio-economic recovery and development, renewing the growth model, and speeding up economic restructuring based on the application of science and technology.

Binh Thuan was also asked to develop high-quality human resources, take concerted measures on administrative reform and the improvement of the business and investment environment, and well implement policies benefiting people who rendered service to the nation.

Binh Thuan should consolidate and strengthen defense and security potential; closely combine national defense and security with socio-economic and cultural development; keep up with the combat against corruption and negative phenomena; well handle citizens’ complaints and denunciations; and further improve the efficiency of foreign affairs and international integration.

According to a report by the provincial Party Committee, Binh Thuan has seen strong economic recovery in 2021 and the first months of 2022.

In the first half of this year, its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew by 6.44 percent, higher than the nation’s average. The province earned US$552 million from exports in the first eight months of the year, equal to 75.8 percent of the yearly plan, and up 38.5 percent year-on-year.

In the period, the number of tourists to Binh Thuan rose by 39.2 percent compared to that of the same period last year, generating a revenue of nearly VND4.5 trillion (US$191.7 million) up 17 percent y-o-y.

Earlier the same day, the Government leader visited NovaWorld Phan Thiet project which has a total investment of nearly US$5 billion and an area of 1,000 hectares.

Once operational, the project is expected to bring more domestic and foreign tourists to the province.

Vietnamplus