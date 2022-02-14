Binh Phuoc to perform Minh Hung 3 industrial zone expansion project





Accordingly, the Minh Hung 3 industrial zone will be widened with its areas of over 577 hectares having functional zones of management center, public services, multi-sector industrial park, warehouses, sports area and infrastructure area supplying electricity, water and wastewater treatment station, green spaces.The set plan aimed to build an industrial park having suitable land usage and completed synchronous technical infrastructure system, zone functional areas of land usage, the coherent architectural landscape following current criteria, synchronous technical infrastructure system.It is predicted that the number of laborers working at Minh Hung 3 industrial zone in the second phase would be reached 22,000 to 23,000.The current Minh Hung 3 industrial zone under Binh Long Rubber Industrial Park Corporation is on the general plan of the Chon Thanh Urban area which has been put into operation for the first period in an area of around 293 hectares.

By Tien Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong