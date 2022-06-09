  1. National

Binh Phuoc releases two rare pygmy slow lorises back to wild

SGGP
The Forest Protection Division of Dong Phu District, Binh Phuoc Province has just released two pygmy slow lorises (Nycticebus pygmaeus), classified as endangered species at risk of extinction in Vietnam and the world, the Vietnam Red List of threatened species back to the wild forest on June 9.
Binh Phuoc releases two rare pygmy slow lorises back to wild ảnh 1 The pygmy slow loris was released back to forest
Earlier, over two months ago, the staff of An Phuoc Prison Camp, An Thai Commune, Phu Giao District, Binh Duong Province found two rare animals with the weight of 500 grams each during their patrol. After that, they were handed over to the Forest Protection Division of Dong Phu District for healthcare.
The pygmy slow lorises, known as the scientific name of Nycticebus pygmaeus, are a precious and ancient species in the group of primates, belonging to Group IB of the endangered and rare wild animals that need to be protected.

By Bui Liem- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more