Binh Phuoc releases two rare pygmy slow lorises back to wild

The pygmy slow loris was released back to forest



Earlier, over two months ago, the staff of An Phuoc Prison Camp, An Thai Commune, Phu Giao District, Binh Duong Province found two rare animals with the weight of 500 grams each during their patrol. After that, they were handed over to the Forest Protection Division of Dong Phu District for healthcare.

The pygmy slow lorises, known as the scientific name of Nycticebus pygmaeus, are a precious and ancient species in the group of primates, belonging to Group IB of the endangered and rare wild animals that need to be protected.

By Bui Liem- Translated by Huyen Huong