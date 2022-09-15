Binh Phuoc Province has nearly 23,000 employees in need of social housing

At the conference

Currently, the province of Binh Phuoc has 13 industrial parks and two industrial zones in economic clusters with about 75,000 workers. Of these, nearly 23,000 people accounting for 30 percent have demand for social housing.

It is expected that by 2025, a total of 27 industrial parks and four industrial zones in economic clusters in addition to 32 more industrial clusters will be formed in the province.By 2030, Binh Phuoc Province will have nearly 400,000 employees and around 156,000 workers with the demand for social housing. Speaking at the conference, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc Province Tran Tue Hien said that the province has a huge demand for social housing that is concerned by the whole political system, the people and low-income workers.For this reason, the local authorities are ready for conditions and policies to lure investors.According to Director of the Department of Construction of Binh Phuoc Province Vo Tat Dung, during passing time, the department advised the Provincial People’s Committee to submit the policies of social housing investment to the Provincial People’s Council.Additionally, the department also collaborated with local authorities to arrange the planning of lands in areas having technical and social infrastructure systems to ensure social housing construction.

By Van Phong, Bui Liem- Translated by Huyen Huong