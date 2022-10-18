Binh Duong Province residents informed of investment policy for Ring Road 3

The Management Board of Binh Duong Province Traffic Construction Investment Project is presenting information about Ring Road No.3 project



This meeting welcomed the participation of 300 affected households living in Di An City. Before this, 800 affected families by the project in Thuan An City (in the wards of An Thanh, An Son, Binh Chuan) and Thu Dau Mot City had also attended a similar meeting.

In these meetings, the Management Board informed local residents about the construction project of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3, the section passing Binh Duong Province.

Most people displayed their support to this project and wanted to cooperate with the local authorities in the tasks of land compensation, resettlement so that the project site can be handed over as soon as possible. They showed their wish that the compensation prices must be appropriate and not too low compared to the market price. Also, resettlement plans for those having to hand over all of their land for the project must be transparent so that they can settle down soon.

Representatives of the Di An City Center for Land Resource Development stated that after these meetings, functional units are going to install land clearance poles for the project and post detailed information on the plans and pathway of the project.

By Le Xuan – Translated by Huong Vuong