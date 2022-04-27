Binh Duong kicks off upgrading project of National Highway No.13

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Danh speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the upgrade project of National Highway No.13.

A 8-lane section of the road running from the Tu Do intersection in Thuan An City to Le Hong Phong Street in Thu Dau Mot City will be invested with a cost of more than VND1,300 billion (US$56.7 million).



The project includes items of tree planting, construction of pavement, drainage system, and overpass crossing the Binh Hoa-Huu Nghi intersection.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Danh said that the National Highway No.13 is the backbone traffic system linking the provinces of Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, and the Central Highlands localities with HCMC and plays an important role in the socio-economic development of the province. It is also an inter-regional road that receives a large amount of interest from the Government and Southeastern provinces.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh