Binh Duong builds investment, construction project of Ring Road 4 in HCMC





Accordingly, a 48.3- kilometer long section travels through Binh Duong Province with a design of eight lanes. Of which, many sections with a total length of nearly 23 kilometers such as a section of Thu Bien Bridge – Dat Cuoc, a section through Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) IIA, a section through My Phuoc 3 Industrial Park – Thoi An Bridge and a section of Thoi An – DT748 in Bac Tan Uyen District have been constructed.To synchronously implement the whole route, the leaders of Binh Duong Province required Becamex IDC to push up the project establishment to soon report to the Prime Minister about the mechanism for project implementation.Currently, the functional agencies of Binh Duong Province are consulting the site clearance works and giving priority to capital allocation for the project.At the current times, the constructed sections will be considered to appropriately connect with other routes in accordance with approved planning.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong