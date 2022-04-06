Big cites assigned to develop scheme on zoning restrictions for motorbikes

Big city authorities are assigned to develop scheme on zoning restrictions for motorbikes

The Government issued Resolution 48/NQ-CP on enhancing traffic order and safety and combating traffic congestion in the 2022-2025 period yesterday.

According to the resolution, the authorities in the above-mentioned big cities must come up with a roadmap to limit private vehicles travelling to city centers in some districts after 2030.

The resolution stated that with the aim to reduce traffic accidents, the number of traffic accident casualties each year from 5 percent to 10 percent, and 50 percent by 2030 in road traffic accidents compared to 2020, administrations in big cities must apply advanced scientific and technological achievements to ensure traffic order and safety and combat traffic jams for building safe cities.

Notably, the Government assigned the Ministry of Public Security to implement an investment project to install surveillance cameras for social security and order and handle administrative violations. Moreover, cities ought to deploy the second phase of a shared database to serve traffic safety and order and connect data of traffic police with other agencies for security and order and the fight against crime.

Importantly, responsible agencies should pilot installation of equipment to monitor inland waterway traffic activities on key waterway routes and areas.

The Government assigned the Ministry of Health to coordinate with other ministries, sectors and people's committees of provinces and cities in establishing new 115 emergency centers and improving the capacity of existing medical facilities to give first aid to traffic accidents according to regulations. Moreover, medical establishments must ensure emergency services around the clock.

Provincial and municipal people's committees shall develop a plan to ensure traffic order and safety and combat traffic jams in the area for the period 2022 - 2025 and the implementation plan and annual budget estimate to submit to local people's councils for approval in accordance with localities’ actual conditions. Localities are eligible for using funds for sanctioning administrative violations of traffic order and safety for ensuring traffic order and safety, and combating traffic jams.

In particular, the Resolution assigns the people's committees of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Can Tho and Ho Chi Minh City to direct specialized agencies to advise the municipal People's Councils upon issue of resolutions on prioritizing the development of a mass public passenger transport system, striving to achieve the target of 30 percent-35 percent of public passenger transport by 2025 as well as applying intelligent traffic technology in management and administration of urban traffic to reduce traffic congestion and environmental pollution in the city.

The Government also assigned the five big cities to implement a scheme of motor vehicle tolls in some areas of the city at risk of traffic congestion and environmental pollution to limit the number of mechanized vehicles in and out the cities.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan