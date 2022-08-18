Bidding packages for My Thuan 2 bridge project to be completed at end of 2022

A working delegation of the Ministry of Transport checks the construction process of the My Thuan 2 bridge project and its road paths.
Yesterday, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Duy Lam led a working delegation to check the construction process of the My Thuan 2 bridge project and its road paths.Through the survey, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Duy Lam appreciated the efforts of the contractors for well controlling the construction progress of the project after a tough time of Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and believed that the units would try the best to push up and complete the works according to the signed contract with the investor.
As for the bidding package XL.01, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Duy Lam assigned the Transport Engineering Construction and Quality Management Bureau under the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with supervision consultant agencies and contractors to review subsidence monitoring data and provide appropriate recommendations.
Regarding the bidding package XL.02, the deputy minister required the contractor to concentrate on the works of the pile foundation as the committed contract.
It is expected that the above bidding packages including paths leading to My Thuan 2 bridge in Tien Giang Province will be completed in December 2022.
Up to now, two Mekong Delta provinces of Vinh Long and Tien Giang have completed and handed over 100 percent of the construction site to the contractor.
In addition, the investor also directed contractors to increase work shifts with a hard-working spirit to ensure the completion of bidding packages XL01, XL02 and XL04 in advance of September 30, 2022.
As for packages XL01 and XL02, the soft ground treatment sections will be covered with asphalt concrete in November 2022; and the entire bidding package is expected to be completed before December 31, 2022.