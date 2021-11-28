Ben Tre’s first commercial wind farm inaugurated

At the inauguration ceremony

Construction of the V1-3 Ben Tre Wind Power Plant project with a capacity of 30 MW has been kicked off in last April at a total investment capital of VND1, 500 billion (US$66 million). The station can generate about 90 million kWh electricity every year.



The province has now 19 wind power projects which are being implemented and planed to carry out 17 others with a capacity of more than 914 MW as well as proposed to build 26 additional projects with a capacity of 6,400 MW. The locality expects to achieve wind power capacity of 1,500 MW and produce 4.5 billion kWh a year with revenue of VND10, 000 billion (US$440.7 million) by 2025.

On this occasion, Ben Tre Renewable Energy Joint Stock Company presented VND300 million (US$13,200) to support Ba Tri District to build five charitable houses and offered VND100 million (US$4,400) to help needy people in the district.





By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh