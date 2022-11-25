Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway proposed to extend deadline to 2025

Since mid-2019, the contractor has stopped the construction of categories of the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway. (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, the Transport Ministry proposed to extend the deadline of this construction project from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2025.

The primary reason is capital problems, including the unfinished procedures to allocate foreign capital for bidding packages using the loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and to allocate the counterpart funds for the whole project.

Also, as the suspension time of the project is too long, certain contractors have terminated the contract and sued the main investor - Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) – to court. At present VEC has to organize bidding sessions again to select new contractors for the project.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Yen Nhi