Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway project restarts in third quarter





According to the Ministry of Transport, the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway construction project is invested by the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC).The project has a total length of 57.8 kilometers, passing through Long An, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dong Nai provinces. The project's total investment is VND31.32 trillion, using loans from the Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and domestic reciprocal funds.According to the original plan, the project would be carried out from 2014 to 2019. However, during the implementation process, some mechanism and policy changes caused the project not to be allocated capital and have to halt construction from 2019.The Ministry of Transport had reported to the Government many times and regularly worked with relevant agencies, such as the State Capital Management Committee, JICA, and State Audit of Vietnam, to solve the project's problems.Up to now, the Politburo and the National Assembly have approved the policy to remove obstacles in terms of funding for the project. Currently, the Ministry of Transport and relevant ministries and agencies are urgently submitting to the Government to complete the procedures for allocating capital. The project is expected to resume construction in the third quarter.The Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway project was started in July 2014 and was expected to be completed and put into use in 2019. Currently, the project has reached 80 percent of the volume.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Bao Nghi