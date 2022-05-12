Ba Ria – Vung Tau starts Ring Road No.4 – HCMC project





Accordingly, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province assigned the People's Committee of Chau Duc District to make preliminary statistics on households, organizations, and individuals whose land was recovered; assigned the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to coordinate with the Department of Transport and the Transportation Engineering Design Inc. (TEDI) to review the development of a policy framework for compensation and resettlement support when implementing the project.In addition, the province also asked relevant departments to review the land fund on both sides of the Ring Road No.4 to make a plan to organize an auction to create capital for investment in technical infrastructure in the area.The project of Ring Road No.4 - HCMC, the section through Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, has a length of 18.3 kilometers, with the starting point at the intersection with Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Highway in the area of Phu My Town and the endpoint connecting to the Ring Road No.4 section through the territory of Dong Nai Province in the area of Bau Can Commune in Long Thanh District.

By Nong Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan