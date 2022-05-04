Ba Ria – Vung Tau handles transport business on use of public parking

Hai Van transport company uses public parking at Ha Long Street for their private purpose.

According to the reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, yesterday morning, there were five shuttle buses of Hai Van company operating the Vung Tau – Ben Thanh – Tan Son Nhat route. Hai Van transport company was reportedly to pilot the service routes connecting Tan Son Nhat Airport and Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province

Chief of Inspectorate of the Department of Transport of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Tran Thanh Danh said that the functional forces would handle Hai Van transport business in accordance with the regulations for parking its vehicles in inappropriate places.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong