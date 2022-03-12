Authority clarifying responsibilities of those involving in 1,000-year-old relic

The Banh It Tower

Previously, Vice Chairman of Binh Dinh Province People’s Committee Lam Hai Giang had directed to suspend construction at Banh It tower cluster for functional units to check the construction status, study the construction plan as well as clarify the level of encroachment, what factors are infringing the monument. After clear clarification, the authority will verify the responsibility of the parties involved.

Chairman of Binh Dinh Architects Association Dao Quy Tieu said that the construction with concrete and bricks at the foot of the Main and Hoa towers is very offensive, ignorant, and devalues the monument. Moreover, watering the flowers will erode the base of the tower.

Since 1991, the functional agencies of Nghia Binh Province (Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai provinces now) unified the area to protect the relic of Banh It tower. Accordingly, the protection zone of round one (inviolable zone) covers the whole hill with 4 towers on an area of 12,000 square meters. All construction activities are banned.

Therefore, expert Dinh Ba Hoa who studies Cham culture in Binh Dinh Province said that it is completely wrong to put mechanized construction vehicles and excavators to dig, level, and concretize on the cluster of four Banh It towers.

On the afternoon of March 11, in his press release, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Binh Dinh Province Ta Xuan Chanh said that the construction process of the talus roof advocates only clearing the surrounding bushes and groves. However, when implementing a construction, the contractor used an excavator standing on a high pedestal with a boom to scoop up bushes on both sides of the Gate Tower.

The investor has asked the construction unit to stop and bring the excavator out of the area. For the construction item of concrete rows to make flower beds at the feet of the Main and Hoa towers, the investor had to dismantle flower beds but pave with laterite stone in the tower feet instead.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Anh Quan