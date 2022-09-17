Australian state prioritises coopetation with Vietnam’s localities

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh (second, L) and his spouse takes a photo with representatives from the parliament of Tasmania (Photo: VNA)



The visit was made at the invitation of Premier Jeremy Rockliff.

During his reception for the Vietnamese diplomat, Rockliff expressed his delight at outstanding achievements in the Australia-Vietnam strategic partnership, and hoped that the two countries will further tighten this relationship.

He said the Tasmania authority is promoting cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Vietnam.

The premier revealed that he will lead a delegation, including representatives from some universities and businesses of the state, to pay an official visit to Vietnam in mid-October to promote trade, investment, education and tourism cooperation with Vietnam.

He stressed that the Tasmanian Trade Strategy 2019-2025 will soon be adjusted in the direction of prioritising cooperation with a number of potential countries, including Vietnam.

For his part, Ambassador Thanh noted with pleasure activities to strengthen connection between Tasmania and localities of Vietnam, especially in its strengths such as mining, agro-forestry-aquaculture, response to climate change, renewable energy, tourism, sea and ocean.

He spoke highly of the Australian state’s trade growth target to AUD 15 billion ( US$10.5 billion ) by 2050, while showing his belief that with its long-term strategies and goals, Tasmania will expand and deepen comprehensive cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

During the trip, the Ambassador had meetings with representatives from the parliament, ministries, sectors, education establishments and businesses of Tasmania, during which they expressed their joy at Vietnam's economic development and the trend of comprehensive and extensive cooperation between Australia and Vietnam.

VNA