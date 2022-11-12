Australian Embassy launches equality strategy in Vietnam

Illustrative photo



Addressing the event, Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski said that as Vietnam has set a target of becoming a high-income country by 2045, it will need to find new sources of growth and resilience, while also ensuring sustainability.

Ensuring that all segments of the society can participate in the economy and reach their full potential will be essential to Vietnam’s next stage of development, he stressed.The diplomat said that the strategy aims to reaffirm the two countries' commitments in many areas, including human rights, women’s leadership, safety and economic empowerment, and so on.The promotion of equality allows Vietnamese from all parts of the country to contribute to the continued development of Vietnam, he said, stating that the Australian Government is always ready to support Vietnam in this process.Meanwhile, Christine Clarke CSC, Australia's Ambassador for Women and Girls said the country will continue to be present as inequality against women and girls continues.Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Hoi hailed the role the Australian Embassy in Vietnam plays in promoting relations between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in gender equality.He highlighted Vietnam’s progress in boosting gender equality in all fields, noting that women are taking 30.26% of the total seats at National Assembly, ranking 60th out of the 193 countries in this regard.Hoi cited data from the World Economic Forum's report in July 2022 showing that Vietnam ranks 83th out of the 146 countries in gender equality index, up four steps over 2021, with improvement in the indicators of women empowerment, health care and education.The Australia's Equality Strategy is framed around the value of"equality" to support the rights of all people to make the most of their lives - with dignity, safety and respect.

Vietnamplus