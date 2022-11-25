Australian Deputy PM delighted at two countries’ good relations

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang welcomes and presents flowers to Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Donald Marles (Photo: SGGP)

At the invitation of Minister of National Defense of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister cum Australian Defense Minister Richard Donald Marles and the delegation officially visit Vietnam in two days November 24 and 25.

Australian Deputy PM Richard Donald Marles wished to promote Vietnam- Australia ties to a new height in the near future.

This morning, General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense of Vietnam hosted an official welcome ceremony for Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Donald Marles at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense. Right after the official welcome ceremony, the two ministers had a talk.

At the welcome ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Minister Phan Van Giang said he was very happy to welcome the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister’s visit to Vietnam, stressing that the visit is of great significance because the two countries are looking forward to the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Over the past time, the Vietnam - Australia Strategic Partnership has continued to develop well in line with signed cooperation documents including the relationship between Vietnam and Australia’s defense.

Minister Phan Van Giang highly appreciated Australia’s support to Vietnam in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic over the past time as well as Australia's effective cooperation and support in the field of United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission, especially the transportation of Vietnam’s Level 2 Field Hospitals to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Donald Marles thanked the warm welcome by the Vietnamese Ministry of Defense and Minister Phan Van Giang personally for the delegation.

He expressed his delight at Australia-Vietnam's good strategic partnership, especially the defense cooperation between the two countries in the bilateral relationship.

At the talks, the two Ministers agreed that over the past time, the two sides have closely coordinated and effectively implemented the Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation signed in 2010 and the Joint Vision Statement on Further Defence Cooperation, which will guide the expansion of defense cooperation between Australia and Vietnam in areas such as training cooperation, maritime security, UN peacekeeping, and peacekeeping cooperation in 2018.

The two ministers affirmed that the defense cooperation relationship between Vietnam and Australia still has great potential for development. On that basis, the two sides agreed to continue effectively implementing the existing defense cooperation fields in accordance with the signed documents and agreements, and study the signing and updating of documents, existing cooperation agreements and documents.

Regarding cooperation in the field of UN peacekeeping, Minister Phan Van Giang suggested that Australia continue to support the transport of Vietnam's Level 2 field hospital to South Sudan, and support improve the capacity of Vietnam peacekeeping training. Moreover, Australia should advocate Vietnam's candidacy for high-ranking positions at the the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and at the UN Headquarters.

Minister Richard Donald Marles pledged to continue supporting the transport of Vietnam's Level 2 field hospital to UN Peacekeeping Missions in the coming time.

During the talks, the two sides also shared their assessment of the world and regional situation and issues of mutual concern, including safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea. The two sides emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable environment, cooperating for mutual development, and attaching importance to ASEAN's central role. Furthermore, they agreed to continue strengthening coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral mechanisms and forums.

Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang presents a souvenir to Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Donald Marles after the talks (Photo: SGGP) Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Donald Marles presents a souvenir to Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang after the talks (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, in the morning of the same day, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Donald Marles and the delegation paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



During the visit and working in Vietnam, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and the delegation visited and exchanged with officials and students of Group 871, General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan