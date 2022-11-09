ASMAM-10 opens in Hanoi

Colonel Duong Quy Nam, Director of the Institute for Defense International Relations and heads of the participating delegations.

The meeting saw proposals of specific and appropriate measures to strengthen cooperation between the military ground forces of Southeast Asian countries and contribute to the enhancement of their important role in building a peaceful and stable environment and jointly coping with security challenges in the region.



The annual event offered an opportunity for non-commissioned officers and professional servicemen to meet and exchange experience as well as promote defense cooperation activities between the military land forces in particular and the armies of ASEAN member countries in general.

Vietnam hosted the event of this kind for the first time in 2014.

The ASMAM-10 themed “Military cooperation for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN” simultaneously took place along with the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-23) and the 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30).

Speaking at the meeting, Colonel Duong Quy Nam, Director of the Institute for Defense International Relations under the Ministry of National Defense emphasized the role of the armies of ASEAN countries and the ground forces in facing non-traditional security issues, especially in preventing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ASEAN defense cooperation has been still maintained through conferences, including the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM), ASEAN Chiefs of Defense Forces Informal Meeting (ACDFIM), ASEAN Navy Chiefs' Meeting (ANCM) and ASEAN Air Chiefs Conference (AACC).

Delegates attend the ASMAM-10.

